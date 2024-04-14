Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 2,042 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,883. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

