Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

