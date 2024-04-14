Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.95. 116,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

