Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $454,000 Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

