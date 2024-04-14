Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $663,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 88,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,892. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.