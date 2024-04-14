Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $714,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $179.20. 3,839,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,435. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average of $193.33.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

