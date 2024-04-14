Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 3,615 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

GDV stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 129,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,681. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

