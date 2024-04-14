Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 851 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

