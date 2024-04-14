Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,949. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

