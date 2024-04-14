Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.11.

NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.99. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.5% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

