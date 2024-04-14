Contrasting Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 17.26% 25.05% 6.10% Fundamental Global 14.32% 21.51% 6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Everest Group and Fundamental Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71 Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Everest Group presently has a consensus price target of $435.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

This table compares Everest Group and Fundamental Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.08 $2.52 billion $59.73 6.06 Fundamental Global $26.84 million 1.53 $3.85 million $0.19 7.63

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Everest Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats Fundamental Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.