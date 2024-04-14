Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
