Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

