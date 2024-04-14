Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

