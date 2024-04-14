Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 26.8% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $806.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00012699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00055592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

