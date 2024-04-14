Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,018,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,600. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

