Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $247.95 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $247.95 million and approximately $82.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

