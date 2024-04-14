Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 415 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $417.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.39 and a 200 day moving average of $414.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

