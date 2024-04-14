Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,102 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VOO stock opened at $469.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

