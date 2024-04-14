Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 974 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $53,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $318.25 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

