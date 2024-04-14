Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $79,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2,079.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $133.56.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

