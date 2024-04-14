Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock remained flat at $218.20 during trading on Friday. 2,441,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,278. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

