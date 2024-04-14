Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $27,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

