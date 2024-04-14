Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 164,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 270,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

