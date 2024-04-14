Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.6 %

ITW stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,627. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

