Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 118,885 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,595,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,885 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after buying an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after buying an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,306,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

