Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 50,234,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,658,784. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

