Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

