Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Universal Display worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $47,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $29,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $159.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

