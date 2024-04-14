Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 89,701 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,701 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 156,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,075. The company has a market capitalization of $990.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.