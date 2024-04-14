Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $156.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

