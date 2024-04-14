Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $674.81 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.28.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.