CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

CRSP stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

