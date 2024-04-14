Critical Analysis: Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Group and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $27.06 million 0.05 -$31.56 million N/A N/A GAMCO Investors $235.87 million 2.25 $60.21 million $2.38 8.99

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A GAMCO Investors 25.53% 36.38% 24.60%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Lion Group and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lion Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lion Group and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Lion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.