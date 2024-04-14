Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.30.

CROX stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

