Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.