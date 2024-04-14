Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $47.73 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00055764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

