CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 650,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.