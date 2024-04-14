CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.
