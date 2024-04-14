Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $29.31. 3,791,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

