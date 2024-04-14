Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.23. 460,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $198.41. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.