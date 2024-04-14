Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. 2,656,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.