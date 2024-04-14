Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,029 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Wedbush lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. 3,453,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,798. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.