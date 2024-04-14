Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $271.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $298.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.28. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

