Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $79,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

