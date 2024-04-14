DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,033,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

