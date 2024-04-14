Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daihen Stock Performance
Daihen stock opened at C$32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.31. Daihen has a twelve month low of C$28.08 and a twelve month high of C$38.00.
Daihen Company Profile
