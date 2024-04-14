Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DTST opened at $5.51 on Friday. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

