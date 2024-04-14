Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $870.93.

DECK opened at $814.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $887.43 and its 200 day moving average is $726.36. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,722,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

