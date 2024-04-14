Delphi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund makes up about 0.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

CTR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 13,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,172. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.59%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

