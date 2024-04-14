Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Short Interest Update

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Demand Brands Price Performance

DMAN remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 483,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,481. Demand Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

