Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
WILYY opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Demant A/S Company Profile
